State Police Join Search For Missing Man Who Spent New Year's Eve On Cape Cod

Massachusetts State Police have joined the search for a Malden man who has been missing ever since he spent New Year's Eve weekend on Cape Cod

Bruce Crowley was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 4 after he celebrated the holiday on the Cape, Provincetown Police said on Facebook.

State Police said the 57-year-old was last seen near Commercial Street in Provincetown on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Crowley is described as a White male, standing 5-foot-8, with brown eyes, grey hair and tattoos on his arm and chest, according to police.

He was also last seen driving a 2011 grey Mini Cooper with Massachusetts plate 2ZRK89. The car has been found parking lot in Provincetown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape and Islands State Police Detective Unit at 508-790-5799.

