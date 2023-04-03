Six Lowell Teens Crash Stolen Car In Groton After Overnight Chase: Police

Six teenagers from Lowell were arrested for crashing a stolen car over the weekend, leading a police pursuit through several Massachusetts towns in the process, authorities said.

Groton Police learned that Shirley Police lost sight of a speeding car that they were trying to stop on Route 225 in Shirley around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, Groton Police said on Facebook.

Shortly after, a Groton Police Officer, who was in the area, saw the same vehicle drive past them at over 80 MPH. The car then headed down town and crashed on the common located at Pleasant and Main Streets in Groton, police continued.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered that the car was empty. Several neighboring police departments then helped locate five of the occupants at a dental office on Main Street and another on Willowdale Road. All suspects involved were juveniles, police said.

The group is facing several charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and various motor vehicle charges. No injuries were reported.

