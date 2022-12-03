Silver Alert Issued For Missing 83-Year-Old Man From Acton: Police

Massachusetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old missing from Acton.

Huanlu Wang was last seen in the area of 960 Main Street in Acton around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Acton Police report. Wang is known to walk to the Bruce Freedom Trail in Chelmsford as well as other placed far from home.

Wang is described as an Asian male, standing 5'4," weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He who was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acton Police at 978-929-7711.

