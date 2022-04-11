Contact Us
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. 

Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. 

Initial investigation suggests the driver veered off the road and struck the guardrail, police said. High speed is believed to be a factor.

The man had to be pulled from his vehicle and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash closed the entire highway for several hours. 

The investigation is ongoing.

