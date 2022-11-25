Police Nab Man Accused Of Killing 26-Year-Old Over Traffic Beef

Lowell police arrested a 21-year-old man they said shot and killed someone over a traffic dispute following a tense 10-day manhunt through the city and Fall River areas, authorities said.

Rafael Garcia-Rey faces a murder charge and will be held without bail, a judge ruled on Friday, Nov. 25, reports said.

Investigators said Garcia-Rey shot Louis Odogwu Ganobi in the chest on Nov. 15 at the corner of Maitland Avenue and Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Ganobi asked the driver of a car that Garcia-Rey was riding in to move, which sparked an argument that ended with his killing, police said.

Investigators said a surveillance camera captured the incident.

Garcia-Rey turned himself over to police on Thanksgiving day, a report said. Authorities had alerted the public to be on the lookout for him as they feared he was armed and dangerous.

Responders rushed Ganobi to Tufts Medical Center in Boston after the shooting, but he died the morning following the shooting. His mother, Stella Ganobi, told WHDH last week that he was about to graduate from Middlesex Community College with a criminal justice degree.

“He’s so close to me, so close to the family. He loves everybody in this house,” she told the news station. “He’s always trying to make things work. Even if he has to suffer, face whatever, he would do it. I never knew that they would take my son away from me so soon.”

