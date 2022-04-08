Police In Middlesex County's Quick Action Helps Find Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Police in Acton reacted quickly after a 5-year-old boy with autism went missing on Thursday, Aug. 4, from his Middlesex County home. They rescued him and returned him home in less than an hour.

The boy vanished just before 4 p.m. in his house in the Crestwood Lane and Central Street area, the Acton Police Department said. Acton officers called in support from several local and state police departments, a number of K-9 units, and a drone to assist in the search.

After 55 minutes of searching, police located the boy on a small bridge over Ford Pond Brook not far from his home, police said. He was not injured.

