Police Find Body Of Missing Burlington Woman

David Cifarelli
Kaylin Rose
Police have found the body of a Burlington woman less than a day after she was reported missing.

Kaylin Rose, age 49, of Burlington was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 17, Police Chief Thomas P. Browne reports. Her body was found on Saturday.

"We are sorry that we can confirm that Kaylin Rose has been found dead," Burlington Police said on Facebook. "There is no foul play suspected."

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Browne added. No other information was available. 

