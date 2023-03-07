Pepperell Apartment Complex Scorched By 3-Alarm Fire

An apartment complex in North Central Massachusetts was scorched by a multi-alarm fire this week, according to officials and an online fundraiser.

Crews responded to the fire on Townsend Street in Pepperell on Monday night, March 6, according to the Pepperell Fire Department on Facebook.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Virginia Fernald's aunt lived in the apartment complex and came home to find her home on fire.

"Almost everything from her apartment is gone, including memorable family pictures, her furniture, and her cat, Mr. Mushroom," the campaign reads. "We are asking for all the help we can get at this time."

Pepperell Fire said everyone living inside the complex made it out safe and there were no injuries. Daily Voice has reached out for more information.

Anyone interested in donating can click here.

