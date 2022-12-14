Pedestrian Hit By Car In Front Of Lincoln Elementary School In Lowell: Police

Police shut traffic down in front of Lincoln Elementary School to investigate a pedestrian accident, authorities said.

Chelmsford Street, from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, was currently closed to traffic while police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian that took place in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation, saying that all traffic will be redirected.

Police have not yet released information about the pedestrian.

