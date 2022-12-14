Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Driver Killed In Overnight Stoughton Car Crash: DA's Office
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Hit By Car In Front Of Lincoln Elementary School In Lowell: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Lincoln Elementary School in Lowell
Lincoln Elementary School in Lowell Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police shut traffic down in front of Lincoln Elementary School to investigate a pedestrian accident, authorities said. 

Chelmsford Street, from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, was currently closed to traffic while police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian that took place in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Lowell Police Department. 

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation, saying that all traffic will be redirected.

Police have not yet released information about the pedestrian. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.