Non-Verbal 19-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Cambridge Home Days Ago: Police

Cambridge Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 19-year-old from the city who is non-verbal except with his family.

Joshua Shacklewood was last leaving his house in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood for class at Bunker Hill Community College around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, police report. Shacklewood is reportedly non-verbal with everyone but his parents, police added.

Shacklewood is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 20 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and glasses. He was last see wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a Patriots knit hat, according to police.

Shacklewood is known to frequent local libraries, mostly the Copley Library and Cambridge Main Library, police added. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.