No Injuries Reported After Belmont Home Goes Up In Flames: Fire Department

No injuries were reported after a home in Belmont went up in flames, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the fire on Belmont Street around 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to Fire Chief David DeStefano.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the top floor of the building. A second alarm was struck as a result, DeStefano said.

The fire was extinguished around 10 p.m. and five people were displaced as a result. The American Red Cross was called in to work with those displaced, DeStefano said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

