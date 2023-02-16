Contact Us
No Injuries Reported After Belmont Home Goes Up In Flames: Fire Department

David Cifarelli
Flames coming through the window of a home on Belmont Street that caught fire on Wednesday night, Feb. 15
Flames coming through the window of a home on Belmont Street that caught fire on Wednesday night, Feb. 15 Photo Credit: Belmont Fire Department

No injuries were reported after a home in Belmont went up in flames, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the fire on Belmont Street around 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to Fire Chief David DeStefano.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the top floor of the building. A second alarm was struck as a result, DeStefano said.

The fire was extinguished around 10 p.m. and five people were displaced as a result. The American Red Cross was called in to work with those displaced, DeStefano said. 

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. 

