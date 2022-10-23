Contact Us
NH Man Killed After SUV Knocked Off I-495, Hits Tree In Chelmsford: Police

A Massachusetts State Police officer Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A 59-year-old New Hampshire man was killed after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash late Saturday night, Oct. 22, authorities said. 

Investigators said a 2018 Toyota C-HR made contact with a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on I-495 around 11:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers are investigating what caused them to crash. 

The impact caused the Toyota to slide off onto the south shoulder of the road and hit a highway sign support. The driver wasn't injured, police said. 

Darren Chinn of Derry, NH, was killed when his Trailblazer went off the interstate, hit a tree, and rolled over, investigators said. The impact ejected him from the car. 

