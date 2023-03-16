Contact Us
Murder For Hire: Malden Man Admits To Trying To Get Federal Agent To Kill His Wife

Josh Lanier
Massimo Marenghi pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 16, to offering to pay an undercover agent to kill his wife, authorities said. He now faces up to 10 years in prison. Photo Credit: Canva/DNY59

A 56-year-old Malden man pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 16, to offering to pay a contract killer to murder his wife, federal authorities said. 

Massimo Marenghi admitted to one count of murder-for-hire and will be sentenced on June 8, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Marenghi was accused of asking someone he knew to help him hire a hitman. That person contacted the police, who set him up with an undercover agent posing as an assassin, authorities said. Marenghi gave them a $1,500 deposit to kill his wife. 

He was angry she had taken a restraining order against him, the prosecutor said. 

Marenghi gave the "hitman" a photo of his wife; the color, make, and model of her car; her license plate; her schedule and place of business; her address and how to evade the security cameras; and a timetable of when would be the best time for him, officials said. 

Marenghi faces up to 10 years in prison. 

