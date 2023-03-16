Murder For Hire: Malden Man Admits To Trying To Get Federal Agent To Kill His Wife

A 56-year-old Malden man pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 16, to offering to pay a contract killer to murder his wife, federal authorities said.

Massimo Marenghi admitted to one count of murder-for-hire and will be sentenced on June 8, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Marenghi was accused of asking someone he knew to help him hire a hitman. That person contacted the police, who set him up with an undercover agent posing as an assassin, authorities said. Marenghi gave them a $1,500 deposit to kill his wife.

He was angry she had taken a restraining order against him, the prosecutor said.

Marenghi gave the "hitman" a photo of his wife; the color, make, and model of her car; her license plate; her schedule and place of business; her address and how to evade the security cameras; and a timetable of when would be the best time for him, officials said.

Marenghi faces up to 10 years in prison.

