MISSING: Medford 15-Year-Old Last Seen On Train

Police are requesting the public's help to find a missing teenager last seen wearing pajama pants, officials say.

Deemariz Reyes was last seen early in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the area of Mystic Avenue on the Medford/Somerville line, according to the Medford Police Department.

Reyes is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic female, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajama pants, a brown and black Nike sweatshirt, and crocs.

Police ask that anyone with information about the teen's location call (781) 395-1212.

