Missing Lexington Man Without Meds, Police Ask For Help

Morgan Gonzales
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh Photo Credit: Lexington Police Department

A man who is without medication for his bipolar disorder and without a cell phone has been reported missing, officials say.

32-year-old Navneet Singh has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m., according to the Lexington Police Department. He has been off his medication for several days, police say. 

Singh is described as an Indian male 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing navy sweatpants and a navy sweatshirt, or khaki pants and a blue shirt. He often wears a hat pulled low on his face, almost covering his eyes. 

He often goes to the Mobile Station on Bedford Street and Stop & Shop in Lexington. 

Police ask that anyone who sees Singh contact the Lexington police. 

