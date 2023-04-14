Missing Duo From Medford Have Not Been Heard From In 2 Weeks, DA Says

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two people who have been missing from Medford for more than two weeks.

Pavel Vekshin, age 28, and Kiryl Schukin, age 37, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on Sunday, April 9 but they apparently have not been heard from since Thursday, March 30.

They reportedly lived at an apartment on Locust Street, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Police investigating the duo's disappearance have determined that both of their cell phones are off, the DA's Office adds. While police have found the vehicle the men went missing in, their whereabouts are still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit - Middlesex County at (781) 897-6600 and/or the Medford Police Department Detective Division at (781) 391-6767.

