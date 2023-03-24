Contact Us
Police & Fire

MISSING: 68-Year-Old With Dementia Last Seen In Dracut

Morgan Gonzales
Michael Cluck was last seen early in the afternoon of Friday, March 24.
Michael Cluck was last seen early in the afternoon of Friday, March 24. Photo Credit: Dracut Police Department

Police are requesting the public's help to find a missing person with dementia. 

Michael Cluck, a 68-year-old with dementia, went missing on Friday, March 24, according to the Dracut Police Department. 

Cluck was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Skyline Drive, according to a Tweet from Mike Williams, @mwilliamsb80, of the Dracut Police Department.

He is described as a 5-foot-nine man with gray balding hair and gray beard. Cluck was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, a patriots hat, white sneakers and a reflective vest. 

Anyone with information about Cluck's location can contact the Dracut Police Department. 

