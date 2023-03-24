MISSING: 68-Year-Old With Dementia Last Seen In Dracut

Police are requesting the public's help to find a missing person with dementia.

Michael Cluck, a 68-year-old with dementia, went missing on Friday, March 24, according to the Dracut Police Department.

Cluck was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Skyline Drive, according to a Tweet from Mike Williams, @mwilliamsb80, of the Dracut Police Department.

He is described as a 5-foot-nine man with gray balding hair and gray beard. Cluck was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, a patriots hat, white sneakers and a reflective vest.

Anyone with information about Cluck's location can contact the Dracut Police Department.

