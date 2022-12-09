Contact Us
Melrose Man Accused Of Sending Child Porn Had 400 Images On Computer: Feds

Josh Lanier
Patrick Baxter faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of exchanging child pornography online, federal authorities said.
A Melrose man who is accused of exchanging child porn online had more than 400 videos of child abuse on his computer, federal authorities said. 

Patrick Baxter, 42, was arrested earlier this week and charged with one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Baxter downloaded child sexual abuse material online twice in June and July 2021. Agents found 427 more videos on a computer they seized from his home, the prosecutor said. 

Baxter faces up to a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines if convicted on both charges. 

