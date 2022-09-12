Medford, Somerville Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Magoun Square (PHOTOS)

Crews from both Medford and Somerville were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a restaurant building in Magoun Square, unconfirmed reports said.

The fire was reported at 509 Broadway on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, unconfirmed reports said. However, the fire appeared to be coming from Papa Sushi, whose address it 499 Broadway.

It is unclear what started the fire and no injuries were initially reported. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

