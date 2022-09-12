Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Shark Spotted Off Coast Of Nahant Beach, Swimmers Warned
Police & Fire

Medford, Somerville Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Magoun Square (PHOTOS)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Photo Credit: Rob Costa on Facebook
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Photo Credit: @MassFireChaser on Twitter
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building
Multiple crews on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Magoun Square restaurant building Photo Credit: @MassFireChaser on Twitter

Crews from both Medford and Somerville were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a restaurant building in Magoun Square, unconfirmed reports said.  

The fire was reported at 509 Broadway on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, unconfirmed reports said. However, the fire appeared to be coming from Papa Sushi, whose address it 499 Broadway.

It is unclear what started the fire and no injuries were initially reported. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.