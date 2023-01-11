Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA

The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him.

Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this week when he was charged with second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide, the prosecutor said in a tweet.

Bannister-Sanchez is accused of reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into and killing 54-year-old Lori Medeiros, of Middleboro, on Nov. 7 on Kingman Street in Taunton, reports said.

Police were watching Bannister-Sanchez as part of a drug investigation and saw him stop at a suspected stash house in Norton, MassLive said. Officers caught up to him as he went to make a reported drug deal in Middleboro, but Bannister-Sanchez fled the scene, the report said.

Officers did not chase him, but his court-ordered GPS tracked him through Middleboro, Lakeville, and into Taunton, where he reached high speeds before crashing into Medeiros, the report said.

Medeiros, a mother-of-two who had a son in college and a daughter in high school, worked as a loan officer in Taunton.

Her friend told CBS Boston that Medeiros was generous with her friends and her community.

"And she wanted people to understand that there were things they could do to better themselves," Lisa Dooley told the news station. "She understood the importance of giving back. That was really part of her personality."

Bannister-Sanchez is scheduled to return to court next month.

