Man With Several Arrest Warrants Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In Reading: Police

A 37-year-old man from Western Massachusetts with several arrest warrants was tracked down while driving a stolen vehicle in the Greater Boston area last week, authorities said.

Police saw a gray Honda CRV speeding south down Main Street in Reading around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Police Chief David J. Clark reports.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle and followed the driver, later identified as Anthony Pavone, of Agawam, for more than two miles before it stopped on High Street. Pavone gave officers a fake name when they asked him to identify himself, Clark said.

Police later determined that Pavone's license was suspected and he was placed under arrest. While being handcuffed, Pavone shoved officers and ran down High Street onto the railroad tracks. He was eventually chased down and taken into custody, Clark said.

Police also determined that the vehicle Pavone was driving was reported stolen out of Lawrence. It was later returned to its owner, Clark said.

Pavone was charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Operator of Motor Vehicle Refuse to Provide True Name

Fail to Signal

In addition to these charges, Pavone was sought for previous warrants out of Boston, Chelsea and Lynn District Courts. Pavone was denied bail and taken to the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica, Clark said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.