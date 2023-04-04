Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Update: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felonies, Report Says
Police & Fire

Man Used Violence, Drugs To Force Women Into Prostitution In Everett: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Trevor Jones is accused of preying on drug addicts and plying them with drugs, food, and a place to live if they prostituted themselves for him, prosecutors said. If they did not meet their nightly quota, Jones would abuse them, police alleged.
Trevor Jones is accused of preying on drug addicts and plying them with drugs, food, and a place to live if they prostituted themselves for him, prosecutors said. If they did not meet their nightly quota, Jones would abuse them, police alleged. Photo Credit: Canva/Anele77

A 45-year-old Everett man with a history of violent crimes was indicted last week on charges he forced women in desperate need of help into prostitution, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 4. 

Trevor Jones is charged with two counts of human trafficking; two counts of deriving support from prostitution; rape; assault and battery on a family or household member; and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. 

Jones is alleged to have preyed on drug-addicted women by giving them a home, food, and drugs as long as they prostituted themselves, investigators said. The women "lived in constant fear of not making their nightly quota and were often subjected to physical and verbal abuse," the prosecutor's office said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.