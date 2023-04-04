Man Used Violence, Drugs To Force Women Into Prostitution In Everett: DA

A 45-year-old Everett man with a history of violent crimes was indicted last week on charges he forced women in desperate need of help into prostitution, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 4.

Trevor Jones is charged with two counts of human trafficking; two counts of deriving support from prostitution; rape; assault and battery on a family or household member; and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Jones is alleged to have preyed on drug-addicted women by giving them a home, food, and drugs as long as they prostituted themselves, investigators said. The women "lived in constant fear of not making their nightly quota and were often subjected to physical and verbal abuse," the prosecutor's office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.