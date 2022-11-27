Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police

Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago.

Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.

Clerie recently stayed at a shelter in Boston and a motel in Danvers, police said. He also has medical issues and has not been taking his medication.

Clerie is described as a 36-year-old Black male, standing 5'6," and weighing 180 pounds. He also is bald with a mustache and black eyes, according to police.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing. Anyone with information on Clerie's whereabouts is asked to called WPD at 781-245-1212.

