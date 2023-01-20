Man Hit, Killed By Commuter Train In Ashland: DA

A commuter train hit and killed a 45-year-old man Thursday night, Jan. 19, in Ashland, authorities announced.

Jason Haywood was hit just after 7:30 p.m. near the MBTA's Framingham Station, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Investigators believe he was trying to cross the tracks as the train approached.

Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The incident caused long delays for the MBTA Framingham/Worcester Line Thursday night as police and paramedics cleared the scene.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident along with Transit Police.

