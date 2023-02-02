Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds

Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it.

Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, and a judge will sentence him in June, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said O'Neil walked into the Main Street branch of Santander Bank on Sept. 22 and handed the teller a red bag and a note demanding cash. The teller put $5,689 in the bag and gave it to O'Neil, who ran out into a waiting pick-up truck, authorities said.

A customer who saw the truck speed away called police to report it. Officers arrived quickly and found the truck stuck in traffic not far away, officials said.

O'Neil had the money, bag, and robbery note still on him when police pulled him from the passenger seat of the vehicle, authorities said.

O'Neil faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the bank robbery, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.