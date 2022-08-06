Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Police & Fire

Malden Woman Steals Police Cruiser, Leads Chase Through Boston: Report

David Cifarelli
Malden Police Department
Malden Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Malden Police Department

A Malden woman is facing charges after stealing a police cruiser and leading State Troopers on a chase through Boston, multiple news sources report. 

Renelle Sonia, 38, allegedly stole a Malden Police cruiser shortly before midnight on Tuesday, June 7, Boston25 reports

After Malden Police issued an alert about the missing cruiser, Massachusetts State Police found it on the I-93 South by Mass Ave, WHDH reports. Sonia also refused to stop for police, the outlet reports.  

She was eventually stopped and taken into custody in Dorchester, the outlet reports. No one was injured and no damage was made to the cruiser. Malden Police came later and reclaimed the cruiser, the outlet reports. 

Sonia is facing charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation and failure to stop for police, Boston25 reports. 

