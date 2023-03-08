Contact Us
Maine Man Stashes Slew Of Drugs At Tewksbury Hotel: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Fentanyl, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and Oxycodone tablets found in the hotel room of a Maine man.
A man from Maine checked himself in to a Tewksbury hotel but police checked him out after learning that he had an active arrest warrant and hundreds of grams of drugs, officials say.

A well-being check requested for 34-year-old Danny Taylor at the Residences at Tewksbury, an extended stay hotel located at 20 International Place, found the man safely in his room but with a stash of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and brass knuckles, according to the Tewksbury police. 

Police found Taylor, of Sanford, Maine, and his stash at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. In addition to his hoard of illicit materials, Taylor also had an active arrest warrant out of Maine. 

Taylor was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Trafficking in over 200 grams of fentanyl
  • Trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine
  • Trafficking 36-100 grams of methamphetamine
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Fugitive from justice

Taylor's arraignment has yet to be scheduled. 

