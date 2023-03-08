Maine Man Stashes Slew Of Drugs At Tewksbury Hotel: Police

A man from Maine checked himself in to a Tewksbury hotel but police checked him out after learning that he had an active arrest warrant and hundreds of grams of drugs, officials say.

A well-being check requested for 34-year-old Danny Taylor at the Residences at Tewksbury, an extended stay hotel located at 20 International Place, found the man safely in his room but with a stash of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and brass knuckles, according to the Tewksbury police.

Police found Taylor, of Sanford, Maine, and his stash at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. In addition to his hoard of illicit materials, Taylor also had an active arrest warrant out of Maine.

Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in over 200 grams of fentanyl

Trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine

Trafficking 36-100 grams of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Fugitive from justice

Taylor's arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.