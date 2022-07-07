Lynn Man Caught Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.

Responding officers quickly surrounded the home and shortly detained the man, later identified as Robert Cherry, age 62, while he was leaving.

Officers then contacted the homeowner who said they weren't expecting guests and did not know Cherry, police added.

A search of Cherry's car that was parked nearby uncovered several items including work gloves, brass knuckles, a crowbar, and a bottle containing 20 tablets of Gabapentin, police said. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

