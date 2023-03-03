Lowell Shoplifter Breaks Cop's Ribs Before Arrest In Tewksbury: Police

A brazen shoplifter was found to have pockets full of fentanyl and Xanax, as well as an active arrest warrant when police arrested him after a violent scuffle, officials say.

Perez Rosario, of Lowell, attempted to walk out of a Marshalls store on Main Street in Tewksbury wearing layers of unpaid-for clothes and a shopping cart loaded with unpurchased merchandise on Thursday, March 2 when police intervened, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Police attempted to talk with 35-year-old Rosario but he ran away, leading them in a chase before allegedly hitting a cop in the chest, officials say. Rosario was arrested with the help of several police officers.

The officer who had been hit in the chest was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was determined to have a broken rib.

A search of the arrested man revealed he had a small plastic bag containing Fentanyl as well as Xanax, which Rosario has not been prescribed.

After the shoplifting suspect was booked, it was revealed that he had an active arrest warrant through Lowell District Court.

Rosario is facing the following charges:

Possession of a class A drug (Fentanyl)

Larceny under $1,200

Possession of a class E drug (Xanax)

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery of a police officer

Warrant

Rosario appeared in Lowell District Court on Friday, March 3 where he posted $500 cash bail and was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.