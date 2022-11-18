Lowell Police Looking For Missing 19-Year-Old Mother, Baby

Lowell Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her one-month-old child.

Anastasia Svay, age 19, was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lowell Police said on Facebook.

Svay was last seen wearing a long jacket and is believed to be with her child. She is described as an Asian woman with brown/blonde hair, brown eyes, standing 5'4" and weighing 165 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.