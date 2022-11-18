Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Airlifted After Hit By Car On North Avenue In Wakefield: Police
Police & Fire

Lowell Police Looking For Missing 19-Year-Old Mother, Baby

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Anastasia Svay
Anastasia Svay Photo Credit: Lowell Police on Facebook

Lowell Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her one-month-old child.

Anastasia Svay, age 19, was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lowell Police said on Facebook

Svay was last seen wearing a long jacket and is believed to be with her child. She is described as an Asian woman with brown/blonde hair, brown eyes, standing 5'4" and weighing 165 pounds, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.