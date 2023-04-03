Lowell Driver Found Waist-Deep In Swamp Water After Crashing Into Multiple Cars: Police

A "habitual traffic offender" crashed into three vehicles, sending one of the car's occupants to the hospital, before running away from police through the woods and into a swamp, officials say.

Carlos A. Rodriguez, of Lowell, reportedly smelled of alcohol while police arrested him on Sunday, April 2 after a dramatic hit-and-run incident, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Rodriguez, 33, was heading west on the Pike in a Cadillac XTS sedan around 5:27 p.m. when he crashed into two cars, a Toyota RAV 4 SUV operated by a 62-year-old man from Utica, New York, and a 2015 Audi Q5 operated by an 80-year-old man from West Simsbury, Connecticut.

A state trooper located Rodriguez's gold Cadillac near mile marker 82.8, but the erratic driver refused to stop and police chased after him. The trooper stopped his pursuit after Rodriguez crashed into a third vehicle.

Rodriguez crashed into the trees in the median strip in the area of mile marker 80.2 and took off on foot, according to witnesses who gave troopers Rodriguez's description and the direction he was heading.

The hit-and-run driver was seen at 5:30 p.m. dashing through the backyard of a house on Sturbridge Road in Charlton. The homeowner saw the man and reported him to police.

State troopers identified the man as Rodriguez as he ran into the woods behind the house, ignoring demands from police for him to stop. Police chased the man about 500 yards through thick woods and into a swamp, where they arrested him after a struggle in waist-deep water.

Rodriguez had symptoms of intoxication during the arrest, including smelling of alcohol, having bloodshot and glassy eyes, and having trouble remaining steady on his feet.

Police booked Rodriguez at the Charlton Barracks, but he complained of pain and was transported to Harrington Hospital by an EMS crew. A trooper stood by Rodriguez while he remained in the hospital overnight.

A 52-year-old female was also inside the Audi that Rodriguez crashed into. She was transported by Auburn MES to Harrington Hospital for possible injuries.

Rodriguez is facing the following charges:

Operating under the influence of liquor, second offense

Operating with a suspended license, the license had been suspended for OUI

Operating while OUI after license suspension

Operating after license revocation for being a habitual traffic offender

Failure to stop for police

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of alcohol in an open container in a motor vehicle

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Rodriguez was released from the hospital the next day and was arraigned in Dudley District Court on the morning of Monday, April 2.

