Juvenile Slashes Lowell Mail Carrier With Machete After Threatening With Airsoft Rifle: Police

An underage male, armed with an airsoft gun and machete, assaulted a USPS mail carrier, injuring his hand and wrist, officials say.

The mail carrier left his mail truck to make a delivery and found the juvenile inside his vehicle upon his return, the victim told the Lowell Police Department when they arrived at the scene on Porter Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The juvenile pointed an airsoft rifle at the mail carrier, and when the USPS worker attempted to defend himself, the underage male pulled a machete from his waistband, slashed at the victim, and ran away from the scene on foot.

Police canvassed the area and found the juvenile nearby. The underage male resisted police, but was arrested.

He is facing juvenile delinquency and the following charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (airsoft rifle)

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Two counts of simple assault

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

The victim received injuries to his right hand and wrist and was transported to a local hospital.

"While we are grateful that the letter carrier in this case was not seriously hurt, there is no place for violence directed at these public servants and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring anyone who would attack these men and women to justice, said Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division Darnell Edwards”

The incident is under investigation by both the Lowell Police and the US Postal Inspection Service.

