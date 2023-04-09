Hopkinton Man Dies, Woman Hospitalized In Fatal 2-Alarm Easter Fire

In the early hours of Easter Sunday, a two-alarm fire tore through a home and claimed the lives of a man and a dog, and sent a senior woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The fatal fire broke out at a house on Hayward Street in Hopkinton around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, according to the Hopkinton Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were greeted by heavy fire emanating from the house. Mutual aid was immediately requested to help deal with the blaze.

Two people were still inside the building, sending firefighters into an aggressive internal search.

A senior man was found in a hallway and a senior woman was discovered in a bedroom, the fire department said. Both were taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman was later transported to a Boston hospital to treat the injuries she sustained in the fire.

A dog also died in the blaze.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which completely ruined the home, around 2:00 a.m., about an hour after the initial reports came in.

No smoke alarms were heard when firefighters arrived, and no operating smoke detectors were found in the home.

The following communities provided mutual aid:

Ashland

Milford

Westborough

Southborough

Upton

Hopedale

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hopkinton Fire Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.