Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Wayland, fire officials said.

The crash happened near 100 Boston Post Road on Wednesday morning, March 8, according to Wayland Fire on Twitter.

Wayland Fire said one driver was taken to Lahey trauma center. People were being told to avoid the area as a result.

The drivers' conditions were unspecified. Daily Voice has reached out for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.