Breaking News: LEGO Moving North American Headquarters From Connecticut To Boston
Have You Seen This Logo? Wilmington BOLO Issued For Property Damage Crash

Morgan Gonzales
The truck in question.
The truck in question. Photo Credit: Wilmington Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a property damage incident. 

The Wilmington police have issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the owner of a truck with a distinctive logo on its side. The investigation is related to a property damage crash that occurred Friday, Jan. 20 on Salem Street. 

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the logo on the vehicle call (978) 658-5071 and reference case # 23-75-OF.

