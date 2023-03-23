Freight Train Derails In Ayer (DEVELOPING)

No hazardous materials were spilled after a freight train derailed from the tracks in Northeast Massachusetts this week, according to officials.

The incident happened in the area of Sculley Road in Ayer around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, the Ayer Fire Department said on Facebook. Aerial footage of the incident was posted by WCVB-TV on Twitter.

Ayer Fire said the railroad cars involved did not contain hazardous materials and they were mitigating the incident along with Ayer Police, the Department of Public works and railroad officials.

The cars were pulled by Norfolk Southern, which is the same company involved in the massive chemical spill in East Palestine, OH, on Feb. 3, WCVB reports.

Daily Voice will provide more information once it is made available.

