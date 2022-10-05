Contact Us
FOUND: Cambridge Teenager Was Last Seen By Her Family Over A Month Ago

David Cifarelli
Naiomi Dasilva
Naiomi Dasilva Photo Credit: Cambridge Police on Twitter

UPDATE: Cambridge Police said they found Naiomi DaSilva late Tuesday night, Oct. 4.

Cambridge Police are seeking the public's help in finding a teenager who was last seen by her family over a month ago. 

Naiomi Dasilva, age 15, was last seen at her home by a family member on Aug. 19, 2022, police said on Twitter. She was last seen wearing black biker shorts and a black top. 

Authorities believe Naiomi is believe to be in the Greater Boston area or in Providence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. 

