Fires Burns More Than 2 Dozen Acres In Marlborough: Firefighters

Heavy smoke blanketed a large swath of Marlborough over the weekend as a brush fire burned more than two dozen acres of land.

The fire began just before noon on Friday, Aug. 19, about a mile from Concord Road, the Marlborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Crews from Marlborough Sudbury and Hudson Fire departments battled the blaze throughout the weekend until they put it out on Sunday.

The conflagration consumed 25 acres of woods, the fire department said. Firefighters didn't report any damage to homes.

The Marlborough Fire Department said firefighters would remain on scene to douse hot spots and any residual flare-ups until the next significant rain storm. Weather.com forecasts rain for Marlborough on Monday.

