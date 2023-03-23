Fentanyl Found On U-Haul Driver Who Crashed Into Tree In Cambridge: Police

A 27-year-old Brookline man appeared to be moving more than just his personal belongings when police arrested him for crashing his U-Haul in Cambridge this week, according to authorities.

Alejandro Trigo is facing several charges after officers found him in possession of fentanyl and a ghost gun after he crashed his van into a light pole and tree on Rindge Avenue, Cambridge Police report. This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Trigo was found inside the van, which sustained significant front-end damage, in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Officers noticed a magazine for a handgun on the floor and later found the ghost gun under the passenger seat, police said.

Trigo was unable to prove a license to carry a firearm and was arrested as a result. Officers also found fentanyl in the U-Haul along with credit cards that did not belong to Trigo, police added. He was charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Class A Drug

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Providing a False Name After Arrest

Marked Lanes Violation

Trigo was arraigned in Cambridge District Court later Wednesday morning, according to police. No other information was released.

