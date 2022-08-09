Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Father Fatally Stabbed Protecting Son Near Everett Playground

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
The incident happened near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street late Monday night.
The incident happened near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street late Monday night. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. 

Initial investigation suggests the 45-year-old man was stabbed after getting into a fight, the office reports. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Officers were back at the scene Tuesday morning and recovered a bloody knife, WHDH's Rob Way reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

