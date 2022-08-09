Father Fatally Stabbed Protecting Son Near Everett Playground

A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Initial investigation suggests the 45-year-old man was stabbed after getting into a fight, the office reports. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were back at the scene Tuesday morning and recovered a bloody knife, WHDH's Rob Way reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

