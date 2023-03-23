Ex-Mass Officer Who Admitted To Bank Fraud, Gun Charges Gets Year Behind Bars: Feds

A former Tyngsborough police officer who admitted to hiding millions of dollars in cash from a Chinese backer to secure a bank loan and violating the National Firearms Act was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, March 22, authorities said.

Daniel Whitman, 39, of Salisbury, will spend a year and a day in prison and must pay a $20,000 fine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Police arrested Whitman in January 2021, and he copped to charges in October.

Whitman, who owns Hitman Firearms, in Tynsborough created Freedom Alley Shooting Sports to build a build a large indoor shooting range. He partnered with Bin Lu, a Chinese investor, to secure millions in capital. Though, when he applied for federally backed loans, Whitman omitted Lu's stake in the company and filed fake documents with his application, the prosecutor said.

Whitman also admitted to to modifying and shortening the stocks and barrels of rifles, which changed their classifications under the National Firearms Act, federal authorities said. The weapons were not properly registered, and he did not pay the applicable taxes and meet other requirements of the law, officials added.

Prosecutors had charged Whitman with one count of bank fraud conspiracy; two counts of bank fraud; two counts of making false statements to a bank; one count of possession of an unregistered firearm; one count of conspiracy to violate provisions of the NFA; one count of making a firearm in violation of the NFA; and one count of transferring a firearm in violation of the NFA, officials said. https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/former-tyngsborough-police-officer-sentenced-bank-fraud-and-national-firearms-act

