Ex-Con Who Gave Teller Error-Filled Robbery Note Pleads Guilty To Cambridge Heist: Feds

A Boston man with an "extensive criminal history" pleaded guilty this week to robbing a Cambridge bank only months after getting out of a state prison, federal authorities said. Now he faces potentially decades behind bars.

Jamall Copeland, 49, copped on Friday, Dec. 2, to robbing the TD Bank branch at 1270 Massachusetts Ave. on April 27, the US Attorney said.

FBI agents said Copeland entered the bank just before 2 p.m. and asked in a fake, heavily broken Spanish accent if he could open an account there. As the teller began the process, Copeland reportedly dropped the accent and said, "This is what I want you to do," before he handed her a note.

It read, "Give up all Hundreds! AN 50's Robbery!" He yelled at the other tellers to "give me the money" and "fifties and hundreds," court records said.

He stole $1,455 from the three tellers but left behind his robbery note, federal authorities said. Investigators later matched a fingerprint from it to Copeland, according to court records. Officers arrested him on May 5.

The US Attorney said Copeland has an "extensive criminal history" that includes charges for murder, kidnapping, drug and firearms offenses, armed robbery, and assault with intent to murder.

Copeland had just gotten out of a state prison in December 2021, reports said.

Copeland faces up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of parole, and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of bank robbery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.