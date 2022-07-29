Drunk Truck Driver, Friend Nabbed For Driving Into Wilmington Home: Police

Two men were arrested for driving under the influence and crashing their pickup truck into a home in Wilmington, authorities said.

Timothy Fortin, of Holyoke, was driving the truck when he and Robert Dupont, of Wilmington, drove into the home on Shawsheen Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, Wilmington Police said.

Police noted the two had fled the scene prior to their arrival and were found a short distance away. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were released several hours later, police said.

The outside porch of the home was completely destroyed because of the crash. After being evacuated, the structure was determined safe and the family was allowed back in the home, police said.

The duo is facing several charges including and two OUI charges for Fortin, according to police. They are due in Woburn District Court on Friday.

