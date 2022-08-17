Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Chelsea 5-Alarm Fire Hospitalizes 2 Firefighters, Displaces 30: Report
Police & Fire

Drunk Driver, 29, Kills 1 In Wrong-Way Wreck On I-495 in Hopkinton: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
A suspected drunk driver collided head-on with another car early Wednesday morning on I-495 in Hopkinton and killed the other driver.
A suspected drunk driver collided head-on with another car early Wednesday morning on I-495 in Hopkinton and killed the other driver. Photo Credit: Hopkinton Fire Department

Police said a 29-year-old drunk driver killed one man and caused another crash when he drove in the wrong direction on I-495 early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, police said. 

Devin Arroyo entered the northbound lanes driving south just after midnight in Hopkinton, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers said he was intoxicated when he made this deadly error. Moments later, his 2018 Ford Transit van collided head-on with a man driving an Infiniti. A tractor-trailer couldn't stop in time and slammed into the back of the crashed car, police said. 

Responders rushed the Infiniti to UMass-Worcester, where doctors pronounced him dead, authorities said. Troopers did not release the man's name. Arroyo also went to the hospital for minor injuries, where troopers arrested him for operating under the influence of liquor, authorities said. The 41-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Providence was not injured in the crash. 

Troopers closed the northbound lanes of I-495 for nearly five hours as they investigated the scene and cleaned up the wreckage. 

Police are still investigating the crash.  

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.