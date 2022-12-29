Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
DON'T WALK ON ICE: Dog Dies After Falling Through Semi-Frozen Everett River

Everett firefighters attempt to rescue a dog that fell through the ice at Malden Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 28
Everett firefighters attempt to rescue a dog that fell through the ice at Malden Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 28 Photo Credit: Everett Fire Department on Facebook

Fire officials in Everett are heeding a warning to area residents after a dog died from falling through the ice at semi-frozen river this week.

Firefighters responded for a dog in the Malden River in Everett around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews waded through the frigid water and ice, which was too thin to walk on but thick enough that firefighters had to break their way through it to get to the dog. 

Additional crew members tried resuscitating the dog onshore, but were unsuccessful. The department is using this tragic tale to remind people to avoid walking on frozen bodies of water that are not safe enough to tread. 

