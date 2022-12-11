Contact Us
Do You Know Me? Cambridge Police Want To Talk To Anyone Who Does

Josh Lanier
Cambridge police are asking for the public's help to find the person who broke into Paddy's Pub on Friday morning, Dec. 9.
Cambridge police are asking for the public's help to find the person who broke into Paddy's pub early Friday morning, Dec. 9, and robbed the bar. 

Surveillance video from inside the Walden Street pub shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask over his face as he skulks through the place just before 3:30 a.m. The video is clear, but most of the person's face is hidden beside the eyes. 

Investigators hope it's enough to generate leads to find the suspect. 

Cambridge police ask anyone with information on the man's identity or about the burglary to contact officers at  617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be left via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or text messages to 847411. 

