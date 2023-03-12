Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Arlington Named Among Top 10 Safest Small Towns In The Country: Report
Police & Fire

Crews Battling 3-Alarm Fire Near Gourmet Donuts In Townsend (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Crews battle a multi-alarm fire at 205 Main Street in Townsend on Sunday, March 12
Crews battle a multi-alarm fire at 205 Main Street in Townsend on Sunday, March 12 Photo Credit: Townsend Fire-Ems Department on Facebook

Crews were on the scene of a multi-alarm fire near Gourmet Donuts in Townsend this weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire at a home at 205 Main Street (Route 119) around 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, according to a Facebook post from Townsend Fire.

Video posted by Boston25's Julianne Lima shows heavy smoke coming from the building. 

The multi-family home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is estimated at $471,000, according to a Zillow listing

 Townsend Police were telling residents to avoid the area as much as possible. This is a developing story so check back for more. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.