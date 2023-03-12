Crews Battling 3-Alarm Fire Near Gourmet Donuts In Townsend (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a multi-alarm fire near Gourmet Donuts in Townsend this weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire at a home at 205 Main Street (Route 119) around 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, according to a Facebook post from Townsend Fire.

Video posted by Boston25's Julianne Lima shows heavy smoke coming from the building.

The multi-family home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is estimated at $471,000, according to a Zillow listing.

Townsend Police were telling residents to avoid the area as much as possible. This is a developing story so check back for more.

