Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Everett Home

David Cifarelli
Flames spew out of a home at 18 Central Avenue in Everett Flames spew out of a home at 18 Central Avenue in Everett
Flames spew out of a home at 18 Central Avenue in Everett Photo Credit: @MassFireChaser on Twitter
Crews battle a two-alarm fire at 18 Central Avenue in Everett Crews battle a two-alarm fire at 18 Central Avenue in Everett
Crews battle a two-alarm fire at 18 Central Avenue in Everett Photo Credit: @MassFireChaser on Twitter

Multiple crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Everett, according to local departments. 

Everett firefighters responded to the fire on 180 Central Avenue on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, the group said on Twitter

Photos and videos posted to social media showed flames spewing out of the two-story home.

A majority of the fire was reportedly knocked down before 7 p.m., according to Everett Scanner on Twitter.

No official information has been released. Daily Voice will provide updates when they are available. 

