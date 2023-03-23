Cause Released For Fire That Damaged Home Of Senator Elizabeth Warren's Son

Oily rags used during renovations were likely the cause of a multi-alarm fire that damaged a home owned by the son of a Massachusetts lawmaker in Greater Boston this week, fire officials said.

The home of Alexander Warren, son of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, was severely damaged in a three-alarm fire that started around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports.

Crews responded to the house at 44 Terrace Road in Medford to find heavy smoke and flames coming from all three floors of the structure. The fire eventually worked its way up to three alarms and required mutual aid from several neighboring departments, DFS said.

“Oily rags cause residential fires every single year in Massachusetts, including one that claimed a young person’s life last year,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said. “These fires can be especially dangerous because they can smolder for hours before anyone is aware of them. If you’re undertaking a home improvement project, please be careful when using paints, stains, and varnishes.”

Firefighters also struggled to run hoses to the fire because the house was in a densely populated and hilly neighborhood, WCVB reports.

“We very aggressively attacked it with the ladder pipes," Medford Fire Department Chief John Freedman told the outlet. "We got creative and had to lay a lot of large diameter hose to get enough water up here on the hill."

According to a Zillow listing, the 3,300 square-foot home sold for $1.35 million in May 2021. The home had been undergoing renovations for roughly a year, Boston25 reports.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house," Sen. Warren said in a statement, according to the outlet. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

No injuries were reported.

