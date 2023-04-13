Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Guilty In 2020 Haverhill Stabbing Murder; Faces Life In Prison: DA
CAUGHT: Man Charged With Brutal Malden Slaying Captured After Months On Run, DA Says

Josh Lanier
Dion Smith was captured in Atlanta following a nearly two-month manhunt, authorities said. He is charged with murdering a 79-year-old Malden man.
Dion Smith, who is accused of stabbing an elderly Malden man 30 times, was arrested Thursday morning, April 13, in Atlanta, ending a nearly two-month-long manhunt, officials said. 

It's unclear when the 33-year-old Boston man will return to the Bay State to face murder and theft charges, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

Police said the Boston man stabbed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert more than two dozen times in late December in his second-floor apartment in Malden. Officers didn't find GIlbert's body until Feb. 23 after neighbors called to complain about a foul smell coming from the Kennedy Drive home. 

Investigators do not believe Smith knew Gilbert. Police also believe Smith stole Gilbert's car to make his escape. 

Police repeatedly released wanted posters and sought public help to track down Smith. Investigators did not say what led to his capture in Georgia. Though, authorities said he was arrested without incident. 

