CAUGHT: Man Charged With Brutal Malden Slaying Captured After Months On Run, DA Says

Dion Smith, who is accused of stabbing an elderly Malden man 30 times, was arrested Thursday morning, April 13, in Atlanta, ending a nearly two-month-long manhunt, officials said.

It's unclear when the 33-year-old Boston man will return to the Bay State to face murder and theft charges, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Police said the Boston man stabbed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert more than two dozen times in late December in his second-floor apartment in Malden. Officers didn't find GIlbert's body until Feb. 23 after neighbors called to complain about a foul smell coming from the Kennedy Drive home.

Investigators do not believe Smith knew Gilbert. Police also believe Smith stole Gilbert's car to make his escape.

Police repeatedly released wanted posters and sought public help to track down Smith. Investigators did not say what led to his capture in Georgia. Though, authorities said he was arrested without incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.